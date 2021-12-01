Philharmonic Hall to mark birthday of eminent composer

By Azernews

Azerbaijan's eminent composer Tofig Bakikhanov has significantly contributed to the country's musical culture.

He is the author of concerts for violin, violoncello, flute, oboe, dual concerts, musical comedies. This year, People's Artist Tofig Bakikhanov turns 90 years.

The State Philharmonic Hall will host a gala festival dedicated to composer. The festival will open at the Chamber and Organ Music Hall on December 6.

On the first day, Azerbaijan State Piano Trio will please the audience with chamber music composed by Tofig Bakikhanov.

The piano trio consists of Honored Artists Tofig Babayeva (violin) and Sabina Ibrahimova (cello), Elnara Kabirlinskaya (piano) and soloist Farida Ahmadbayova (piano).

The Azerbaijan State String Quartet will also perform at the concert. The quartet includes Honored Artists Jeyla Seyidova (violin), Soltan Mammadova (violin), Vakhtang Imanov (viola), Alexey Miltykh (cello), soloist - Honored Artist, Honored Teacher Samira Ashumova (piano) and Elgun Babayev (double bass).

Another concert is scheduled for December 8. Honored Artist Sahib Pashazade (tar) and Sevinj Karimova (piano) will perform the composer's music piece for piano and tar.

Tofig Bakikhanov, a descendant of Baku khans, started his musical activity as a violinist.

In 1953, he graduated from the Azerbaijan State Conservatory specializing in violin. Azerbaijan's outstanding composer Fikrat Amirov was his teacher.

He also majored in music composing under the guidance of the great national composer Gara Garayev.

In 1950-1953, Bakikhanov worked as a violinist in the trio of the Azerbaijan Philharmonic Society.

From 1970, Tofig Bakikhanov began to work as the senior teacher of the department of chamber music and as the dean of the performing program of the Azerbaijan Conservatory.

Now the composer is the professor of Baku Academy of Music. Since 1969 till now, Tofig Bakikhanov has performed recitals in Paris, Moscow, Tbilisi, Istanbul, Izmir, Tehran and in other cities.

In 1968, his ballet "Caspian Ballade'' was staged at the Azerbaijan State Opera and Ballet Theater.

His most famous works include "One of six" operetta, "Welcoming overture", three symphonies for chamber orchestra, etc.