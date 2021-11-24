Spectacular landscapes through eyes of photographer

By Azernews

By Laman Ismayilova

Ramin Aslanov's photo works have been exhibited at the Heydar Aliyev Palace.

The main goal of the project is to support talented youth, form aesthetic taste and show the beauty of Azerbaijan.

At the opening ceremony, the director of the Heydar Aliyev Palace Honored Artist Ramil Gasimov noted that despite his young age, the photographer Ramin Aslanov had already found his unique style and reached a high level of skill, brilliantly conveying the splendor of nature, animal world as well as the human image.

The exposition "Bir Bax, Min Yashat" reminds us that beauty is hidden in every corner of the country, and the differences of people make us all unique.

As photographer Ramin Aslanov says, every photo should have a story. This statement is true for everyday photography or family portraits, and when capturing a landscape or ordinary people.

If you have no reason to take a photo, then it is not worth taking.

This is exactly how a modern photographer should look at photography, where every element should be thought out, and as few elements as possible remain in the frame that would distract the viewer from the main subject of photography.

All proceeds from the sale of works will be transferred to the YASHAT Foundation.

Set up by the presidential decree in December 2020, the foundation's work covers the families of servicemen killed or disabled during the war and also the families of employees of state bodies (institutions) who became disabled or lost their lives while serving in the liberated lands or while removing the consequences of military operations in the liberated lands.

YASHAT receives donations made through voluntary financial assistance provided by Azerbaijani citizens, Azerbaijanis living abroad, other individuals and legal entities, as well as other sources not prohibited by law.

The exhibition will be followed by a concert. The music pieces by a prominent composer People's Artist Jahangir Jahangirov will be performed as part of the event.