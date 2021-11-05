TODAY.AZ / Arts & Entertainment

Heydar Aliyev Center gets ready for Victory Day concert

05 November 2021 [13:50] - TODAY.AZ

By Azernews


By Laman Ismayilova

Heydar Aliyev Center is filming a gala concert timed to Azerbaijan's Victory Day. 

In 2020, the Azerbaijani Army under the leadership of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces President Ilham Aliyev, liberated the country's territories from the Armenian occupation, which lasted almost three decades

People's Artists Aygun Kazimova, Azer Zeynalov, Brilliant Dadashova, Samir Jafarov, Tunzala Aghayeva, Zulfiya Khanbabayeva, various music ensembles will perform at the gala concert, Trend reported.

The gala concert will be aired at  Azerbaijani television on Victory Day, which is celebrated on November 8. 

