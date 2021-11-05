National Library enriches its book collection

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

National Library has enriched its collection with new books. The publications were presented by the Latvian Embassy in Azerbaijan.

The presentation took place in the library's International Cooperation Hall.

Speaking at the ceremony, the library director, professor Karim Tahirov stressed that the national libraries of Azerbaijan and Latvia actively cooperate in this area. The libraries hold joint exhibitions and exchange books.

Karim Tahirov spoke about the Hall of International Cooperation which operates at the library since 2019. Books of 13 countries, including Latvia are kept there. At the moment, there are permanent book corners of 16 countries in the hall.

The donated books will be presented in permanent book corner dedicated to Latvia. The books will be also included the library's collection of foreign literature.

Deputy Ambassador of Latvia to Azerbaijan Via Bush stressed the importance of international ties between the two countries, as well as cooperation in cultural field.

She praised partnership between the libraries of two countries and joint projects implemented as part of this cooperation.

In conclusion, Via Bush expressed her books that books donated by the Latvian Culture Ministry to Azerbaijan National Library will further contribute to the strengthening of cultural ties.