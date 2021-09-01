Baku Jazz Festival comes back

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

Baku's most anticipated jazz festival is back and you won't want to miss what it has in store for you this year.

Baku Jazz Festival 2021 will take place in Baku on September 10-18, bringing together jazz musicians from Azerbaijan, the Netherlands, Azerbaijan, Hungary, Turkey, Russia, Israel and Luxembourg.

The festival will be held in a slightly different format. A number of seats for visitors has been reduced amid the coronavirus pandemic. Moreover, only people with COVID passport can attend the festival.

Along with foreign guests, Azerbaijani jazzmen will perform at the festival, including Honored Artists Rain Sultanov, Shahin Novrasli, Isfar Sarabski, musicians Elbay Mamedzade, Elvin Bashirov and many others.

Moreover, master classes and film screenings in open areas will also be held as part of the festival.

Baku Jazz Festival 2021 is ready to present a unique art project that unites such talented artists as Bahram Khalilov, Ramina Saadatkhan, Huseyn Khagverdiyev.

For more than 15 years, Baku Jazz Festival has become an essential part of the country's musical life.

The musical event is organized by acclaimed saxophonist Rain Sultanov to showcase Azerbaijan's long-running attachment to jazz.

The first ever Baku Jazz Festival was held in 2005 since then it has grown to be widely recognized as one of the country's leading festivals.

Baku Jazz Festival and related advertisements are broadcasted in Euronews TV channel. In 2006, it was included in the list of the top biggest jazz festivals worldwide.

Since 2017, the festival joins the Europe Jazz Network. Baku Jazz Festival is also a member of UNESCO International Jazz Day Celebration.