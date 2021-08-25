World-famous artist shares her art secrets

By Azernews

By Laman Ismayilova

Famous for her stunning paintings, world-famous artist Nigar Narimanbayova has shared her art secrets within a series of master classes at the Museum of Azerbaijani Painting of the 19th-21st Centuries.

The master classes were held with the organizational support of the Inamli ve Zerif Women's Community in partnership with YARAT Contemporary Art Space.

Each master class lasted two hours and brought together all generations of art lovers.

The first master class was devoted to a patriotic theme, while the second one was inspired by Azerbaijan's beautiful landscapes. The art works left no one indifferent.

Narimanbayova's third master class was dedicated to Azerbaijani women. The master class participants presented wonderful portraits reflecting all the grace and beauty of women.

Many applications were received, but, unfortunately, the number of participants was limited amid coronavirus pandemic.

Speaking about master classes, Narimanbayova expressed her hope that master classes will continue in the near future. The artist wants to share her experience and knowledge with more art lovers.

Nigar Narimanbayova currently lives and works in France. The artist successfully represents Azerbaijan at international level.

Her unique painting "Marionette", which enters the artist's series of paintings "Love Toys", won the main prize of the Salon of independent artists - TOILE D'OR 2016.

The painting "Adagio" received the prize of the Salon of independent artists - TOILE D'OR 2016.

Moreover, Narimanbayova's five paintings including "The Puppet", "Kiss of a Nymph", "Magic of the Night", "Broken Wings" and "Confession of a Mermaid" were also displayed at the largest international exhibition of contemporary art Salon Business Art Fair 2017.

She was awarded with an honorary diploma signed by the commissioner of the salon Georges Levy and art magazine La Gazette Des Arts, with inscription "For the creation of a magical unique world filled with fairy tales and magic".

In 2020, the artist displayed her colorful paintings "Fantasy" and "Blessing" at the Russian Orthodox Spiritual and Cultural Center in Paris.

Notably, the work "Fantasy" was successfully exhibited at the Salon of French Artists in 2018.The artist's new painting "Blessing" also left no one indifferent.

Nigar Narimanbayova is a member of the Azerbaijan Artists' Union and the International Association of Art. Her paintings are displayed in the exhibition halls of the Azerbaijani Ministry of Culture and Tourism, National Museum of Art of Azerbaijan as well as in private collections.