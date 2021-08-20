Charity auction held in Baku

By Azernews





By Laman ?smayilova

A charity auction has been held in Landmark Rotunda.

Co-organized by Latvian Embassy in Azerbaijan, F3.7 Association of Photographers, Landmark and PlatformART, the charity auction featured photographs previously displayed at photo exhibition "Defocused" inspired by environmental agenda.

The exposition features works by Emin Mathers, Lala Aliyeva, Leyla Musaeva, Chichyak Bayramly, Sharaf Naghiyeva, Zaur Mirzayev, Nurlan Babazade, Tati Sattar, Orkhan Huseynov and Kamil Abbaszade, Trend Life reported.

Through exhibition, the photographers share various environmental situations through the prism of their lens, thereby attracting the attention of society to environmental issues.

The curators of the exhibition are Sharaf Naghiyeva and Emin Mathers.

Five works have been bought during the exhibition held at Baku Photography House. Seven photographs have been presented at the auction. Moreover, the auction also featured other works of photographers.

The idea behind the auction is to expand the audience of the exhibition, as well as put the photo works for sale.

The proceeds from the auction will support the NGO Ecofront in its campaign to clean up the environment by collecting and disposing of used batteries.