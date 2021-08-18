Azerbaijan returns to Junior Eurovision 2021

By Azernews





By Laman ?smayilova

Azerbaijan has joined the Junior Eurovision 2021 to be held in Paris on December 19.

The country will be represented by Sona Azizova, well known for her successful performances at the Voice Kids Azerbaijan and Winter International Kids Music Festival.

The song for Azerbaijan's Eurovision entry will be announced in near future.

Azerbaijan debuted in the Junior Eurovision Song Contest in 2012.

Azerbaijan's previous entries included duet Suada Alakbarova and Omar Sultanov (2012), Rustam Karimov (2013) and Fidan Huseynova (2018).

The Junior Eurovision Song Contest 2021 will be the 19th edition of the annual Junior Eurovision Song Contest, organized by France Télévisions and the European Broadcasting Union (EBU).

The contest will be held on December 19 at the La Seine Musicale in Paris, France, following the country's victory at the 2020 contest with the song "J'imagine", performed by Valentina.

This will be the first time the contest is held in France, as well as the first Eurovision event to be held in the country since Eurovision Young Dancers 1999 in Lyon and the first to be held in Paris since Eurovision Young Dancers 1989.