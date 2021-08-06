Culture Ministry, Yunus Emre Institute to expand ties

By Azernews

By Laman Ismayilova

The Azerbaijan Culture Minister Anar Karimov has received a delegation led by the head of the Yunus Emre Institute Sheref Atesh.

During the meeting, Anar Karimov expressed his condolences over deadly wildfires in Turkey.

The head of the Yunus Emre Institute thanked Azerbaijan for supporting Turkey in the fight against the wildfires that have swept across the country.

The meeting focused on the development of cultural ties between Azerbaijan and Turkey. The sides discussed the production of joint films dedicated to the Karabakh region, known for its rich and ancient history.

Anar Karimov and Sheref Atesh agreed on the protection of common cultural heritage, mutual long-term training and research of historical monuments. The issues of preparing a joint action plan for the implementation of other projects were discussed as well.

The head of the Yunus Emre Institute expressed his readiness to continue partnership with the Azerbaijan Culture Ministry

The sides also exchanged views on a number of other issues of mutual interest.

Earlier, the Yunus Emre Institute and the International Mugham Center have signed a memorandum of cooperation.

The sides agreed on expanding activities and a joint action plan between the International Mugham Center and cultural centers and music schools operating in Turkey.