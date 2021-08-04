National pianists shine at Gabala Music Festival

By Azernews

By Laman Ismayilova

Another spectacular concert has been solemnly held as part of the 12th Gabala Music Festival.

People's Artists, pianists Murad Adigozalzade, Yegana Akhundova, Murad Huseynov as well as Honored Artists Ilham Nazarov (vocal) and Rovshan Guliyev (trumpet) delighted the audience with their performances.

Aziz Panakh (oboe) opened the concert with the work "Dedication to Martyrs" composed by young talent Vugar Mammadzadeh.

Murad Huseynov performed J.S. Bach's Concerto in D minor, while Yegana Akhundova thrilled everyone with Dmitry Shostakovich's Concerto No. 1.

Gara Garayev's "dance" was performed by the Baku Chamber Orchestra under the direction of the young conductor Javad Tagizade.

Ilham Nazarov sang Friedrich Handel's aria "Lascia ch'io pianga" and Vasif Adogozalov 's romance "Carnation".

The evening ended with Fikrat Amirov's symphony "In Memory of Nizami" and Farhad Badalbeyli's "Spring Waltz".

Gabala International Music Festival is an annual open-air festival of classical music held every summer since 2009 in Gabala.

Talented musicians from all over the world, world-known symphonic and philharmonic orchestras take part in the festival.

The festival initially positioned itself as a classical music festival. However, the festival's repertoire has eventually expanded. Now you can hear music of different genres, including jazz and mugham.

Photo credits: Kamran Baghirov