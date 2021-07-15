State Art Gallery displays art works by eminent artist

By Azernews

By Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijan State Art Gallery has displayed art works by Vidadi Narimanbayov, regarded as one of the most distinctive art figures of the 20th century.

This year marks the 95th anniversary of talented artist known for his stunning aintings "On the road", "Portrait of Nazife", "Memory", "Oath", "Portrait of a son", "Student girl", "Nameless height", "Portrait of daughter Nigar", "Great Patriotic War. Memory" , "Ilandag", "Childhood memories", "Landscape of Absheron" and many others.

The main heroes of Narimanbayov's works are soldiers, heroically fighting for their homeland, women who accompanied their husbands and sons to the frontline and children who experienced all the hardships of war.

He made many sketches dedicated to the military theme while serving on the frontline.

In 2009, the 90th anniversary exhibition of incredibly talented artist was held in National Art Museum.

The exhibition featured landscapes and portraits painted by the prominent artist over the last years of his life.

For many years, these canvases did not leave the walls of the painter’s workshop.

The theme of patriotism runs through all his paintings.

His stunning painting "Under the banner of the Motherland" was also presented for the first time in Baku.

The art work was dedicated to Azerbaijani soldiers who lost their lives during the Nagorno-Karabakh War.

The painting was finished just a few days before the death of the truly inspiring representative of national art.

Narimanbayov's solo exhibitions were successfully held in Hungary, the Czech Republic, Bulgaria, Romania, Finland, and other countries.