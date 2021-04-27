Water park opens at Gala State Reserve

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

Water park has solemnly opened at Gala State Historical and Ethnographic Reserve.

The park was laid at the initiative of the Icherisheher State Historical and Architectural Reserve, the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, Arts Council Azerbaijan, as well as the "Kura II" project of the UN Development Program (UNDP) and the Global Environment Facility (GEF), Trend Life reported.

The event was attended by the head of the Icherisheher State Historical and Architectural Reserve administration Riad Gasimov, Deputy Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources Vugar Karimov, Icherisheher Museum Center director, Honored Cultural Worker Amina Melikova, Regional Communications Manager of the "Kura II" project Sona Guliyeva, head of the Arts Council Azerbaijan, artist Dadash Mammadov, as well as representatives of diplomatic missions.

The opening of the park was timed to coincide with World Earth Day. The ??100-150 square meters park aims to draw public`s attention to water protection issues.

The park houses art objects and metal barrels painted by Azerbaijani artists during a workshop held by Arts Council Azerbaijan. All of the artists' works are dedicated to the careful treatment of water resources.

The painted metal barrels fulfill both ecological and design functions. So, the participants of the event planted the seedlings of the medlar tree in barrels. There are also wells in the park dating back to the 18th century.

There is no doubt that the park will become a favorite recreation place for residents and guests of the country, contributing to water resources issues.

Founded in 2008, Gala State Historical and Ethnographic Reserve treasures a rich collection of artifacts discovered during archaeological excavations. Traveling these historical sight will mesmerize you for sure.

People in love with historical journeys take great pleasure in visiting Museum of Archaeology and Ethnography (open-air), the Museum of Antiques and Castle Museum (partly open-air), operating under the Reserve.

The museum centers display more than 2,000 archaeological and architectural monuments, including ancient rock paintings, pottery, household items, jewelry, weapons, coins and much more.

The 18th-century tandoor and two underground passages (10th-15th centuries), old houses, portable tents made of animal skins, stone and straw houses with domes are of particular interest.

Ancient mounds, grave stones, dwellings, places of worship and other monuments also ultimately grab attention of curious visitors.

Gala settlement, where the Reserve operates, is especially famous for its magnificent rock carvings. Hunting scenes, anthropomorphic and zoomorphic images are depicted on the ancient stones.

Scenes of sacrifice, separate images of deer, goats, oxen can also be found here. Ancient findings are presented in the open-air museum and a mosque next to Gesr tower.

Gala is considered to be one of the oldest shopping centers. Even in the 17th century, the European traveler Engelbert Kempfer wrote that salt, which is distinguished by its taste and whiteness, was mined in the village of Gala.

The eighteenth-century researcher, Johann Lerch, in his notes told about the journey to the village of Gala. In the 40s of the 19th century, the Russian traveler Berezin also mentioned in his notes the fortress in the village of Gala.

The territory of Gala Reserve was suitable for sowing in the Middle Ages, and the defense tower located here was restored by Nadir Shah.

Today Gala State Reserve successfully preserves the spirit of Azerbaijan's historical past. Every year, the Reserve welcomes dozens of visitors who are ready to soak up an unforgettable atmosphere of this place.