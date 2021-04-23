YARAT presents major project- First Baku Street Photography Festival

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

YARAT Contemporary Art Space presents the 1st edition of the Baku Street Photography Festival.

BSPF is an international photography event showcasing the best contemporary street photography and featuring the works of professional and amateur photographers in this genre.

In the long months of isolation, everyone has missed the exciting events and learned to take a completely new view of the beauty of our city, its buildings, and its streets.

The 2021 edition theme is Streets in Focus as it will bring together a selection of works by photographers who see and capture the play of light in the leaves of trees by the faces of random passers-by, by industrial landscapes, if you can transmit history through a photo or simply like to capture moments, YARAT invites you to be a part of the Baku Street Photography Festival.

Baku Street Photography is organized by YARAT Contemporary Art Space (Azerbaijan) in partnership with street photographer and traveler Andrey Glazkov (Russia).

The festival agenda will include a photo contest and educational program.

The main goal of the festival is to be closely connected to the community and young people, help them discover their talent, and provide them with tools and experience in one of the most dynamic and popular genres of photography.

The contest Streets in Focus is open for participants aged 14+ from all over the world.

At this challenging time, the team of the 1st Baku Street Photography Festival (BSPF) considers it crucial not only to support photographers but also to provide them with a platform for their self-expression. We’re going to challenge the widespread belief that most photographers and artists are not eloquent. Our guest speakers are from Azerbaijan, Russia, Georgia, Italy, and America, and they are ready to communicate with you in the format of zoom conferences and Instagram live streams, ready to spell their tips, share their experiences and emotions. Our speakers will talk about trips, upcoming projects, amusing and curious accidents that happened to them throughout their professional career.

As part of our program, the festival team will try to help talented photographers open up and get a little closer to us.

All talks will be held in the evening (convenient for those who work full-time) or over weekends. Offline and online exhibitions, book presentations, and discussions will be happening in frames of the Festival.

An expert jury will review all works submitted in frames of the contest and awards will be given in 4 categories: single shot, series, mobile photo, and analog photo.

The festival contest is supported by Canon Azerbaijan and DiVi companies.

The jury includes Sanan Aleskerov, Andrey Glazkov, Fakhriyya Mammadova, Vugar Amrullayev, Adil Yusifov, Elmar Mustafayev, Mark Rafaelov, Natavan Vahabova, Orkhan Aslanov, Rauf Askerov, Khalid Zeynalov, Valeh Maharramov and Elshan Ibrahimov

To enter the contest, please visit www.bakustreetphoto.az to upload images from your computer or send your works by e-mail [email protected] When your submission has been completed, you will get an e-mail confirmation. Alternatively, you can post your image on Instagram with the hashtags #streetinfocuscontest #bakustreetphoto2021.

Deadline for applications is July 25, 2021. Participation is free.

Guest photographers of the festival Harvey Wang (US), Igor Mukhin (Russia), Jean-Marc Caracci (France), Daria Troitskaia (Italy), Konstantin Nossachev (US), Sasha Van Der Werf (US), Nikolay Dutkin (Russia), Rebecca Wiltshire (Australia), Mehran Cheraghchi (Iran) and others.

Guest Photographers from Azerbaijan include Rafael Gambarov, Asim Talib, Mirnaib Hasanoghlu, Ilgar Jafarov, Rufat Abas, Eldar Akbarov, Emil Khalilov, Sevinj Aslanova, Agdes Bagirzadeh, Vugar Ibadov, Sitara Ibrahimova, Nana Gafarova, Zaur Mirzoyev, Ilkin Huseynov, Eltaj Zeynalov, Majid Aliyev, Ilkin Yagubov and others.

Special guest of the festival are Lado Pochkhua (US), Elene Kapanadze (Georgia), Bahruz Huseynzade (Azerbaijan), Bahram Baghirzadeh (Azerbaijan), Vyacheslav Sapunov (Azerbaijan), Fariza Babayeva (Azerbaijan), and others.

The festival partners include Administration of the State Historical-Architectural Reserve “Icherisheher”, State Advertising Agency of the Republic of Azerbaijan (ADRA), Azerbaijan Photographers Union, Delegation of the European Union to the Republic of Azerbaijan, Baku Media Center, Maksud Ibragimbekov Centre, Baku Book Center, Tbilisi Photography and Multimedia Museum, Arts Council Azerbaijan, Urban Street Photo Gallery, Art Factor, Orkhan Aslanov Studio, United Coffee Beans, DJ Rameen, and others.

Information partners of the festival-Trend.az, Day.az, Milli.az, Azernews.az, Nargis Magazine, Baku Magazine, AZERTAC, M?d?niyy?t TV, CBC TV, 1news.az.

Visit the website for news, program, and detailed information about the events.

For more information or enquiries, please contact: +99412 5051414; +99450 246 9292, [email protected]