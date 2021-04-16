TODAY.AZ / Arts & Entertainment

Children's Library to host meeting with eminent writer

16 April 2021 [11:32] - TODAY.AZ

By Azernews


By Laman Ismayilova

The Republican Children's Library will hold an online meeting with  Azerbaijani children's writer, professor Solmaz Amanova on April 16. 

The event is organized within "Be my guest" (Qona??m ol) project, aimed at promoting  new books by famous writers, Trend reported.

During the meeting, Solmaz Amanova will answer readers' questions and talk about her works.

Note that Solmaz Amanova is the author of over 50 books. Her book "Ilmi's Adventure" is a complete educational program to help a child learn the alphabet. Her fairy tales "The Magic Grain", "Three Brothers", "Marigolds", "Khurjun" are well known to young Azerbaijani readers.

