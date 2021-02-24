AzSTC to publish pearls of world literature

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

The Azerbaijan State Translation Center (AzSTC) will publish a 150-volume series "Pearls of World Literature".

The book includes works by notable world authors, such as Miguel de Cervantes, Ry?nosuke Akutagawa, Fyodor Dostoevsky, William Faulkner, Mikhail Bulgakov, Albert Camus, Hermann Hesse, Jerome Salinger, Gabriel Garcia Marquez, to name just a few. Along with samples of Western European, the USA and Latin American literature samples, the book will also include the works by notable authors of the East Europe, Asia, and post-Soviet countries.

The main goal of the publication is to promote the reading culture in the country and to acquaint the Azerbaijani reader with classical and modern samples of world literature in a perfect and accurate translation.

The first book of the series - a two-volume Selected Works including novels, stories and diaries of the world-famous Austrian writer Franz Kafka, translated from German, will be available to readers in the coming days.

The Center has recently published selected works by Mexican writer, Carlos Fuentes in Azerbaijani language.

"The Death of Artemio Cruz", "Aura" and a short story "Chac Mool" are among the selected works of the Mexican writer.

The book was translated by Saday Budagly, and edited by Etimad Bashkechid and Salam Sarvan.

Carlos Fuentes is considered one of the leading figures of magic realism, his novels have been translated into 24 languages. His numerous literary honors include The National Prize for Arts and Sciences (1984), Miguel de Cervantes Prize (1987), Ruben Dario Prize (1994) and Pablo Picasso medal (1995).

The State Translation Center also presented Azerbaijani version of "Shah of Shahs" book by the renowned Polish writer and publicist Ryszard Kapuscinski.

The book describes the social-political processes in Iran leading to the downfall of the Pahlavi dynasty. It also includes the author’s thoughts on the writing excellence, scientific articles, speeches and interviews.

"Shah of Shahs" was translated by Vilayat Guliyev and edited by Mahir Garayev.

Ryszard Kapuscinski is famous for his non-fiction work "Emperor" published in 1978. His works "Imperium" (1993), "The Shadow of the Sun"(1999) and "Travels with Herodotus" (2004) won a "Book of the Year" award in Poland.

His numerous honors include "Hanseatic Goethe Prize", "Viareggio Prize", "Elsa Morante" "International Journalists" and others. He was also considered as a candidate for the Nobel Prize for literature.

Moreover, the State Translation Centre has released a book "About the mysteries of filmmaking" by the renowned Russian filmmaker Andrei Tarkovsky.

"About the mysteries of filmmaking" includes author’s thoughts, scientific articles, as well as speeches and interviews on cinematic excellence.

The book was translated by Farhad Abdullayev and edited by Rabiga Nazimgizi.

Andrei Tarkovsky is world famous filmmaker, theatre director, film theorist and screenwriter. His first film "Ivan’s childhood" was recognized as a major event in world cinematography and awarded the "Golden Lion" at the Venice Film Festival.

Founded in 2014, AzTC is an executive body which focuses on translation work, socio-political, scientific, technical, literary and cultural ties from the point of view of language and translation

Its core functions include organizing and promoting Azerbaijani literature worldwide and world literature in Azerbaijan.

The Translation Center oversees the standard of translation in the republic and improves its quality.