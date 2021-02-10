Art experts to discuss works of Nizami Ganjavi

By Azernews





By Lamana Ismayilova

Azerbaijan State Art Gallery invites art critics, researchers and students to take part in a scientific conference.

Co-organized by the State Art Gallery and the Culture Ministry, the conference "Works of Nizami Ganjavi in ??the visual arts" is timed to the 880th anniversary of the genius poet and thinker.

Those wishing to take part in the conference should send their abstracts to the e-mail address [email protected] until May 31, 2021.

The poet, who began by writing lyrics in short forms – gasida, ghazal, rubai, gained popularity not only in the Near and Middle East, but also on distant shores.

The works of Nizami Ganjavi have been translated into many languages. The rare manuscript copies of his works are kept and preserved like precious pearls in famous libraries, museums and literary foundations in cities such as Moscow, St. Petersburg, Baku, Tashkent, Tabriz, Tehran, Cairo, Istanbul, Delhi, London, Paris and others.

In Khamsa (Quintet), the poet revealed the living pages of history. The attack of the Russians on Barda city, a fairy tale of the Russian Princess, the beautiful Shirin amazons, battles, described in various poems of Nizami - all this is historically and geographically related to medieval Azerbaijan and the Caucasus.

The description of a man's inner world, his feelings, and thoughts along with the dynamic development of the main hero's characters underlies the basic aim and content of the Nizami literary school.

Nizami Ganjavi passed away in 1209 in his native city of Ganja. A grandiose tomb has now been raised over his grave.