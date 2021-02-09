Rahim Jafarov's novel named best in Russia

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

Rahim Jafarov's novel "Sato" has been awarded in Russia. The writer won "NOS" prize (New Literature) for supporting new trends in modern literature in Russian.

The NOS annual literature prize was founded in 2009 by the Mikhail Prokhorov Charitable Foundation to locate and support new trends in contemporary Russian fiction. The prize is being incorporated in the major Foundation’s educational programme; this is called the "World of Books".

The programme includes the organisation and support of the annual Krasnoyarsk Book and Culture Fair (KRYAKK) and a library grant competition.

The uniqueness of the NOS Prize is in absolute publicity: the shortlist and the winner are determined in a series of open debates with the participation of members of the jury, expert group, critics and the public.

The winner in the "Readers' Choice Award" nomination was determined by online voting.

Rahim Jafarov is famous for his social and psychological fiction. The novel tells about a child who believes that he is a rear Admiral, trapped in another body. Is it mental disorder or truth?

The novel was released in 2020 in Moscow. The book is intended for people over 18 years old.

Rahim Jafarov has been living and working in Russia. In addition to Sato, he also wrote the novel "Mark and Ezra".