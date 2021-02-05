Heydar Aliyev Palace to expand ties with Bolshoi Theater

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

Heydar Aliyev Palace and the Bolshoi Theater have agreed on further partnership.

During the video conference, Heydar Aliyev Palace director Ramil Gasimov stressed the importance of cultural ties between Azerbaijan and Russia.

The existing relations of friendship and cooperation between the two countries are developing and strengthening in all spheres, including in the field of culture.

Heydar Aliyev Palace director touched upon the further partnership with the Bolshoi Theater and its tour to Azerbaijan in 2022-2023.

He recalled that world-famous ballets "The Legend of Love", "A Thousand and One Nights", as well as the operas "Intizar" and "Tosca" were staged at the Heydar Aliyev Palace.

In his remarks, director of the Bolshoi Theater Vladimir Urin noted that the theater's programme for Azerbaijan will be considered in near future.

Ramil Gasimov also spoke about the festival of vocalists, the idea behind which he is. He noted that the Second International Festival of Vocalists is scheduled for December 12-24. He also invited the Bolshoi Theater to take part in the festival.

The meeting continued with an exchange of views on the development of bilateral ties.

Heydar Aliyev Palace and Bilkent Symphony Orchestra have agreed on bilateral cooperation.

Notably, Heydar Aliyev Palace focuses on expanding international ties. The Palace and Bilkent Symphony Orchestra have recently agreed on bilateral cooperation.

A number of joint projects will be implemented as part of the cooperation in future.

Heydar Aliyev Palace is a major venue in Baku, seating 2,500 people. The palace was renamed after the death of Azerbaijani President Heydar Aliyev in 2003.

The opening of the building took place on December 14, 1972. The Heydar Aliyev Palace was reconstructed in 2007-2008.

The official opening of the reconstructed palace took place on November 5-6, 2008.

This year, Heydar Aliyev Palace marks its 50th anniversary. As part of the celebration, Heydar Aliyev Palace launched a new project titled "Historical Stage".

The project headed by the Heydar Aliyev Palace director Ramil Gasimov brought together People's Artists Alim Gasimov, Siyavush Kerimi, Yalchin Adigozalov, Honored Artists Tahir Imanov and Jabir Imanov.

The project will be completed by the end of 2022 with spectacular festival.

Moreover, the Heydar Aliyev Palace has recently launched project "The Artist Today" aimed at showing patriotic spirit through paintings and the growth of young and talented artists.

The first participants in the project were art faculty students of the Azerbaijan State University of Culture and Art.

Young artists brilliantly reflected the courage and patriotic spirit of the National Army. In their works, the artists showed the heroism of martyrs and soldiers of the 2020 Nagorno-Karabakh War.

After the end of the coronavirus pandemic, this project will be implemented on a larger scale. Multiple exhibitions of young artists will be organized as part of the project.

The Heydar Aliyev Palace also carries out a new project "From the Treasury of Nizami" to mark the 880th anniversary of eminent genius poet and thinker Nizami Ganjavi and the Year of Nizami Ganjavi in ??Azerbaijan.

The main goal of the project is to promote the heritage of the great poet, presenting new forms and genres of culture and art, created on the basis of the works of the great poet.

The project will feature contemporary romances by young composers to the words of Nizami, musical theatrical performances from the poem "Treasury of Mysteries", ballet performances, various competitions and much more.

Heydar Aliyev Palace has also released a video Young Hero" in honor of Azerbaijan's talented youth culture figures who took part in the Patriotic War.

The project was attended by artist Narmina Abdullayeva, musicians Shahriyar Imanov (tar), Ali Mammadov, (piano), The Passion Quartet, Joshgun Gadashov (piano), Baku band, as well as Aytaj Huseynova, Nigar Pashayeva, Nargiz Gafarly, Yusif Gurbanov, Shafiga Abbasova, Leyla Lutfaliyeva, Aslan Nuri, Turkana Kerimli, Zhalya Guliyeva, Kamran Latifov, Shamil Mammadov and Afiya Babayeva.

Moreover, the employee of the Heydar Aliyev Palace Azay Azayev, dancer of the ensemble of the State Academic Philharmonic Society Firdovsi Eyvazov and artist of the State Academic National Drama Theater Tarlan Asgarli also took part in the filming.