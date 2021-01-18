Baku Book Center announces new contest

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

Baku Book Center invites you to join "My Paradise Karabakh" contest. The project aims at unleashing the creative potential of children and patriotic upbringing of young generation.

"President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev declared Shusha the capital of Azerbaijani culture, and 2021 - the Year of Nizami Ganjavi" in connection with the 880th anniversary of the great poet and thinker. In order to contribute to the upcoming events, Baku Book Center is launching a new project for children - "My Paradise Karabakh" contest," the message said.

The contest is open for the 6-14 years old young talents.

The project participants are invited to read any poem or an excerpt from a story in Azerbaijani and send a video to the e-mail email address of Baku Book Center ([email protected]) until February 1.

The letter must include the first and last name of the participant as well as a contact phone number.

The video should not be longer than 2 minutes. Participants who pass the preliminary selection will have the opportunity to take part in the final stage of the project.

For more information, please contact:

(012) 505 99 99

Baku Book Center was officially opened to visitors on September 1, 2018. The main goal of the Center is to encourage people in reading book as a bearer of cultural, spiritual values and useful knowledge.

Here booklovers can also take part in presentations of books, literary and musical evenings, meetings with cultural and art workers, thematic master classes and much more.

The Center also organizes events with the participation of international organizations and diplomatic missions.

By the decision of the CIS Executive Committee, Baku Book Center has been awarded the diploma "For the great work in development of domestic book distribution and international book exchange in 2018."



