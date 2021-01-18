National History Museum to host patriotic exhibition

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

National History Museum will open a permanent exhibition dedicated to Azerbaijan's Patriotic War.

The museum has announced the acceptance of personal belongings of Azerbaijani officers and soldiers who became martyrs during the First and Second Karabakh wars.

The museum will also display personal belongings of war veterans.

All exhibits are accepted according to the documentation.

Nagorno-Karabakh is Azerbaijan's breakaway region that along with seven adjacent regions came under Armenian occupation in a war in the early 1990s.

For around three decades, Armenia refused to implement the UN resolutions on the withdrawal of its troops from Azerbaijan's internationally-recognized territories.

The six-week-war between the two countries resumed on September 27, 2010 and ended with the liberation of Azerbaijan's territories in and around Nagorno-Karabakh.

Baku, Moscow and Yerevan signed on November 10 the peace deal that brought an end to the war. The signed agreement obliged Armenia to withdraw its troops from the Azerbaijani lands that it has occupied since the early 1990s.

National Museum of History is one of the architectural pearls of the country, dating back to the 19th century.

The largest museum in the country was originally the private residence of Haji Zeynalabdin Taghiyev, who was the famous national oil baron remembered for his generous philanthropy.

Over 300,000 items are assembled in 10 collections in the museum, including a valuable library consisting mainly of unique books.

There are several departments in the museum: Modern history, Ethnography department, Department of ancient and medieval history, Scientific excursion department, Laboratory for museum restoration, Fund of Numismatics, etc.

The museum's collections provide insight into the history of Azerbaijan from past to present.

House museum of Azerbaijan’s philanthropist, oil baron Haji Zeynalabdin Tagiyev was re-opened on June 17 after restoration and reconstruction work.

The museum's opening was in line with the 100th anniversary of the National History Museum of Azerbaijan.

Additionally, the museum displayed new exhibits, stored in its fund, including paintings, documents, photographs, orders and books.