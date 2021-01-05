Azerbaijan Youth Union calls for young talents

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijan Youth Union is pleased to announce Ümid 2021 International Art Contest.

The young talents from eight countries have already submitted their applications for participation, Trend Life reported.

The competition is held in the nominations "solo" and "duets". Art Directions include music (keyboards, winds and percussion instruments), vocals, visual arts, theater and word of mouth, dance, design and modeling.

All areas of art are presented in folk, modern and classical (academic) genres.

The competition will be held virtually amid coronavirus pandemic. Speaking about the contest, the president of the Azerbaijan Dance Association, board member of the Youth Union Aziz Azizov said the Ümid 2021 (Hope 2021) is associated with the expectations and hope for a better future, faith in the victory over coronavirus.

"We also all hope for long-term peace on our lands. I think that the participants also feel this and will express in their works everything that cannot be described in words. We wish all the participants good luck and faith in their own strength! ", said Azizov.

The contest is open for kids in various age categories: children - up to 7 years old, 7-8 years old, 9-10 years old, juniors - 11-12 years old, 13-15 years old, and adults - 16 years old and older. Please, send your applications no later than January 31. The winners will be announced on February 7.

For more information, please contact:

+99450 250 2293.

Media partners of the event are Azernews, Trend.az, Day.az and Milli.az.