Mugham Center presents new version of patriotic song

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

The International Mugham Center has presented a new version of the song "V?t?n yax??d?r" - "Xudayar t?snifi".

The 22-year-old martyr amazed everyone with his magnificent performance of the song "Vatan" (Motherland) during the Second Nagorno-Karabakh war.

The video showing the Azerbaijani serviceman singing the song emerged on social networks.

Serviceman of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces was martyred on October 22, during battles for the liberation of Zangilan's Agband settlement.

As part of the project, the soloists of the International Mugham Center, mugham singers Kamila Nabiyeva, Almakhanum Ahmadli and Ilkin Ahmadov performed a virtual duet with the martyr Khudayar Yusifzade.

Mugham singers performed tasnif adding new lines. Their performance was accompanied by Rashad Ibrahimov (tar), Jeyhun Muradov (kamancha) and Amil Mustafayev (naghara).

The music of the tesnif "V?t?n yax??d?r" was written by Alibaba Mammadov to the words of Aliagha Vahid. The tasnif was renamed "Xudayar t?snifi". New lines to the tasnif for the project of the International Mugham Center were written by the poet, professor Vugar Ahmad.

New version will sound on radio waves for the first time. The tasnif will be released on social networks on the eve of the Day of Solidarity of World Azerbaijanis, which is celebrated on December 31.

In next year, the TV studio of the Mugham Center's TV studio will present the music video for a broader audience.

Khudayar was born in Barda and has three brothers and one sister. He went to the army after graduating from high school.

After his military service, Khudayar applied to the Azerbaijan State Border Service. He then started serving as an ensign in Astara.

Khudayar Yusifzade went to fight voluntarily. He took part in the battles for the liberation of the Murovdag mountain range, Kalbajar, Fuzuli, Jabrayil and Zangilan.

The brave soldier always found a way to support his comrades in arms.