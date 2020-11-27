Music comes alive on liberated territories

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

Music comes alive on Azerbaijan's liberated territories. After 30 years, some of the country's most beautiful corners are finally rising from the ashes.

Everything is changing for the better, and life is returning to normal.

Jeyla Seyidova (violinist), mugham singers Mansum Ibrahimov and Tayyar Bayramov revived these territories with wonderful sounds of music.

Aghdam natives Mansum Ibrahimov and Tayyar Bayramov performed in front of the remnants of the theatre destroyed by the Armenians. Their fascinating performance left no one indifferent.

On July 23, 1993, the Armenian armed forces occupied most of the territory of Aghdam region.

In the bloody battles for Aghdam for more than 5 years, some 5,897 people became martyrs. More than 126, 000 Aghdam residents were forced to leave their homes.

Another talent Jeyla Seyidova thrilled the listeners in Fuzuli. She performed Vivaldi's Four Seasons Summer.

During the first Nagorno-Karabakh war, Fuzuli was captured by Armenian invaders on August 23, 1993. Around 17,000 inhabitants were forcefully expelled and the city turned into a ghost town.

On October 17, Azerbaijani Armed Forces liberated Fuzuli during the 2020 Nagorno-Karabakh war

As part of an agreement signed by Azerbaijan, Russian and Armenia to end the 2020 Nagorno-Karabakh war, Azerbaijan got its control back over Aghdam on November 20 and Kalbajar on November 25. Lachin will be vacated by 1 December under the agreement.

Despite all challenges, nothing could break the spirit of Azerbaijani people.







