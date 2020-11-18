Young talents to perform in Russia

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijan's young talents will perform at the third Theater Festival of the CIS countries "GITIS - Master Class".

The festival aims to strengthen cultural cooperation and establish links between the CIS countries in the field of theatre education.

Students of State University of Culture and Arts will delight theatre lovers with Shakespeare's most famous story of love "Romeo and Juliet". The play will be streamed on November 19.

This year, the festival may look a little different amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Theatre universities of the CIS countries were unable to come to Russia due to the pandemic. Thus, the festival organizers decided to hold the festival virtually, bringing together theatres from Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Russia, Uzbekistan and Moldova.

In addition, virtual lectures and masterclasses are organized as part of the festival. At the end of the festival, students and university teachers will discuss the activities carried out within the festival.

Founded in 1923, Azerbaijan State University of Culture and Arts (ASUCA) educates talented musicians, actors, directors, artists, choreographers, researchers into the arts and culture.

Modern information technologies, including multimedia hardware and software, are fully integrated into an educational process which is conducted in close cooperation with many cultural institutions.

ASUCA has also partnered vocational training programs with twenty-six universities in Turkey, Russia, Germany, Poland, Slovakia, France and other countries.