Yusif Eyvazov to perform at Salzburg Summer Festival

World-famous opera singers Anna Netrebko and Yusif Eyvazov will perform at Salzburg Summer Festival.

The larg-scale event will take place at Grand Festival Palace in Salzburg on August 25.

The concert is timed to the 180th anniversary of Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky. The festival will feature many duets and arias from the operas "Eugene Onegin", "The Queen of Spades" and "Iolanta", as well as adagios from the ballet "The Sleeping Beauty".

Known for his beautiful voice, Yusif Eyvazov is a regular guest at the world’s leading opera houses. His name is included in the book "The Best Tenors of the World".

The unique sound of his voice and his vibrant stage presence allow him to combine an active opera career with numerous concert performances.

The opera singer has appeared on numerous recordings for Deutsche Grammophon including a complete recording of Puccini’s "Manon Lescaut" live from the Salzburg Festival and with his spouse, soprano Anna Netrebko’s on the cross-over album "Romanza". In 2017, Yusif Eyvazov was awarded the title of People’s Artist of Azerbaijan.

Anna Netrebko is one of the prominent opera singers of Russia in the 21st century.

She has been identified by the journal Musical America as "a genuine superstar for the 21st century" and was named 'Musician of the Year' in 2008.

The Russian operatic soprano was awarded the State Prize of the Russian Federation. Time magazine placed her on its Time 100 list in 2007.

Netrebko was named the best singer in 2017 at the International Opera Awards in London. In July 2017, Russian opera singer Anna Netrebko took the lead in the list of Russian top-earning musicians, according to Forbes Magazine.

Salzburg Festival has become one of the most important festivals for the performing arts worldwide.

Every year, top international stars such as Anna Netrebko, Rolando Villazón and Riccardo Muti draw more than 250,000 culture lovers from around the globe to enjoy spectacular theatrical performances, opera productions and concerts.

In 2020, the Salzburg Summer Festival celebrates its centenary. Instead of the traditional 41 days, the festival will last only 30 amid coronavirus pandemic.

Moreover, only two opera premieres will be presented to the audience this year. Number of concerts will be reduced from 200 to 53. Most of the events dedicated to the composer's anniversary have been postponed to the next year.