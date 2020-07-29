National writer awarded with Yesenin Medal

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

Russian Writers' Union has awarded Sariya Mammadova with Yesenin Medal.

The medal "Yesenin Medal 125 Years" is a public award given to poets and writers for their contribution to the Russian literature, Trend Life reported.

The prize is awarded to nominees of "My Russia" category whose works have been published in competitive almanacs and evaluated by the Grand Jury.

The awarding ceremony will take place at the Central House of Writers in Moscow on October 2-3 to mark Sergei Yesenin's 125th birthday anniversary.

Sariya Mammadova is a member of the Azerbaijan and Russian Writers' Unions. Moreover, she is a member of International Union of Writers, an individual member of the Eurasian Creative Guild (London).

Mammadova is candidate of Chemical Sciences. She is the author of more than 20 books, 140 scientific works and much more.

Sariya Mammadova is a laureate of many national and international literary awards, including Writer of the Year for 2013-2015, Russian Literary Prize, Prince Boris and Gleb Medal, St. George Ribbon as well as multiple international certificates and honorary diplomas from Russia, USA, Great Britain, Syria and other countries.