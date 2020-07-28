Medeniyyet TV premieres film about famous artist photographer

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

Medeniyyet TV has premiered a film about Honored Cultural Worker, artist photographer Parviz Guliyev.

The documentary "An indelible mark on the art of cinema" highlights Parviz Guliyev's rich life path.

The cast includes well-known directors, People's Artists Ogtay Mirgasimov and Ramiz Hasanoglu, film expert, Honored Art Worker Aydin Kazimzadeh who shared their memories about Parviz Guliyev.

The film also features another public figures who contributed to Azerbaijani cinema art. The author of the project is Honored Journalist Salar Aslanov, film director Sanan Sultanov.

Photographer artist Parviz started his career, working as a laboratory assistant at the Azerbaijanfilm film studio (1961). He continued his work as a photographer. In 1967, he began to lead a photo workshop.

For many years, his photo works had been displayed during the Days of Azerbaijani Culture in the former USSR. He was an artist photographer for more than 50 feature, documentary and popular science films.



