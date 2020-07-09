National Carpet Museum to host virtual talks with eminent artist

By Azernews

By Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijan National Carpet Museum will host a virtual conversation with talented national artist Chingiz Babayev on July 9. The live broadcast will be available on Instagram at 17:00.

Chingiz Babayev successfully works in various art fields. He is engaged in a carpet design, jewelry and wax carving.

His modern approach to Azerbaijan's carpet weaving art is of great interest among art lovers. The artist`s art works are successfully displayed in Azerbaijan, Switzerland, Poland, Russia, Germany, Finland and other countries.

In January, his personal exhibition of carpet-weaving products opened in the Azerbaijan Cultural Center in Vienna, Austria.

Along with stunning carpets, the exhibition also featured artist's sketches and silver jewelry.

The artist's carpets are included in the collection of the National Carpet Museum.