Museum of Azerbaijan Culture in Tbilisi re-opens

The Museum of Azerbaijani Culture in Tbilisi has resumed its activity today.

The Cultural Center named after Mirza Fatali Akhundov receives its first visitors after lockdown under the guidelines of the Georgian Ministry of Health, Report’s local bureau says.

The center's visitors should follow all protective measures in order not to contract coronavirus.

Thus, the visitors are having their body temperature checked, and use gloves and disposable shoe covers while entering the building.

People without medical masks are not allowed into the center. Mirza Fatali Akhundov Cultural Center is also supplied with disinfectants.

Founded in 1982, Museum of Azerbaijani Culture aims at preserving and promotion of Azerbaijan's cultural heritage in Georgia.

The three-storied building is located in one of the oldest districts of Tbilisi - Ortachala, two hundred meters from the Maidan and the famous sulfur baths.

Mirza Fatali Akhundov Cultural Center was established n 1982 in response to the appeals of the Azerbaijani intelligentsia in Georgia at the historical building constructed at the expense of the writer.

Originally, the center functioned as the house-museum of the classic of Azerbaijani literature.

In 2007, received the status of the Museum of Azerbaijani Culture named after M.F. Akhundova.

By 2013, the museum was overhauled and reconstructed with the financial support from the Azerbaijani government.

Since May 2013, it is a kind of a cultural center which combines houses Gallery of Modern Art "Akhundov House", a literary cafe "Monsieur Jordan", Museum of Azerbaijani culture, library and the wine cellar.

The Cultural Center arranges a variety of activities here - exhibitions, poetry readings, meetings with famous artists and musicians.

The center displays stunning national clothes, crafts, jewelry, Azerbaijani national musical instruments, as well as personal belongings of founder Mirza Fatali Akhundov. The writer’s living room and office were recreated as well.

There is also a museum hall dedicated to the cultural relations between Azerbaijan and Georgia.








