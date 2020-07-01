Theater of Young Spectators to perform in Russia

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijan State Theater of Young Spectators will take part in the 6th All-Russian Theater Forum - Festival of the Golden Gate Festival to be held from September 18 to October 2.

The theater will present "The Double Bass" play by Patrick Suskind. Azerbaijan's Honored Artist Shovgi Huseynov will perform this monologue in one act.

Stateged by Irina Perlova, the mono-performance was awarded at many theater festivals in Iran, Turkey, Moldova, Russia and Ukraine.

The manuscript of the play by Patrick Suskind dates back to 1980. The monologue in one act, the author's first work for the stage, was premiered at the Cuvillies Theater in Munich on September 22, 1981, and was performed by Nikolaus Paryla.

The play was successfully staged at many German-language theaters. In the 1984-1985 seasons, it was the play with the most performances on German language stages – more than 500 times.

The State Theater of Young Spectator plays a significant role in shaping the artistic and aesthetic taste of the young generation and inculcating high moral and spiritual values, occupies a worthy place in the history of the Azerbaijani theater.

For many years, outstanding figures of culture and art of the country maintained close creative ties with this theater. Having a rich experience, the State Theater of the Young Spectator has won a great sympathy of theater lovers.

The theater actively participates in the promotion of the cultural achievements of Azerbaijan, participating in many international festivals such as the 19th Belaya Veja (White Castle) International Theater Festival, the first International Martin McDonagh Festival, the 17th Black Sea International Theater Festival, the 5th Northern Meetings International Theater Festival and others.