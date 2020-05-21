Immerse yourself in past at Azerbaijan History Museum

By Azernews

By Laman Ismayilova

With its rich cultural and historical background, Azerbaijan is a great destination for anyone who has an eye or ear for history.

If you want to soak the country's astonishing past, then take a look at Azerbaijan National Museum of History.

The museum, which is dating back to the 19th century, was originally the private residence of Haji Zeynalabdin Taghiyev, famous oil baron and philanthropist.

The largest museum in the country stores over 300,000 exhibits, including a valuable library consisting mainly of unique books.

Built in 1893–1902, this Italian Renaissance-style mansion was designed by Polish architect Józef Gos?awski

When the Red Army entered Baku in April 1920, Taghiyev's residence was immediately confiscated. Under a resolution of the USSR People's Commissariat, the residence was established as a museum in June 1920.

There are two major ballrooms on the second floor of Taghiyev's residence, based on Oriental (Mauritanian) style, and Occidental designs. The Oriental Room has enormous plate glass windows, gilded arches, highly ornamental walls, ceilings and chandeliers. The lines in the Occidental Room are more perpendicular to each other.

The museum`s collections provide insight into history of Azerbaijan from past to present.

There are several departments in the museum: Modern history, Ethnography department, Department of ancient and medieval history, Scientific excursion department, Laboratory for museum restoration, Fund of Numismatics, etc.

Since the beginning of the year, an action plan has been prepared to celebrate the museum`s 100th anniversary.

In anticipation of the anniversary, it is planned to publish several catalogs and books dedicated to the museum`s educational activities: "Museum`s Alphabet", "History of Azerbaijan in One Hundred Exhibits" as well as a book about the palace of Haji Zeynalabdin Taghiyev are among them.

In 2020, it is also planned to hold exhibitions on the Silk Road and the origin of sericulture in the country, as well as an exhibition of weapons. The opening of the new exposition is scheduled for October as part of the international conference "Museum of the 21s century: Problems of the Relationship between Classical and Interactive."

