National History Museum marks Victory Day over Fascism

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijan National History Museum collects many exhibits dedicated to the World War II.

The museum`s exhibits, including photographs, paintings, documents and other historical materials are annually displayed at various exhibitions on the Victory Day (May 9).

The exhibitions feature historical exhibits dedicated to the twice Hero of the Soviet Union, Major General Hazi Aslanov, Colonel General Tofig Aghahuseynov, Major General Tarlan Aliyarbekov and others.

In addition, the museum’s "Weapons and Flags Fund" holds the banners of the infantry regiments of the 223rd Infantry Division, combat banner of the 416th Taganrog Infantry Division, etc.

Since May 1, 2020, the museum has been presenting video projects timed to the 75th anniversary of the Victory Day over Fascism. All the videos are available on the museum`s Facebook.

The Azerbaijan National Museum of History is one of the architectural pearls of the country, dating back to the 19th century. The largest museum in the country, was originally the private residence of Haji Zeynalabdin Taghiyev, who was the famous national oil baron remembered for his generous philanthropy.

Over 300,000 items are stored in 10 collections in the museum, including a valuable library consisting mainly of unique books. The museum`s collections provide insight into history of Azerbaijan from past to present.