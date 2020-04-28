Get lost in the enchanting streets!

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

The City of Winds is blessed with some of the most impressive streets in the world. Strolling through them gives you the great opportunity to reveal the city`s secrets, hidden in its rich history.

Charmed by this wonderful atmosphere, Azerbaijan`s eminent artist Vugar Ali has presented his colorful art works on social networks.

In his video "Streets of Baku", the artist shared a series of stunning paintings inspired by the capital of Azerbaijan.

The video is accompanied by the music by prominent national composer Emin Sabitoglu.

Vugar Ali's paintings are filled with sunlight. The canvases depict picturesque houses, narrow streets of the Old City as well as wide avenues and majestic buildings.

Vugar Ali has been drawing since a very young age. He inherited his father's devotion to art.

However, the things have turned out quite differently. Many years passed and the artist's father chose another profession. Despite all challenges, Vugar Ali made his father`s elusive dream come true.

Vugar Ali was engaged in drawing at the Palace of Culture and Visual Arts in Zagulba and other institutions. During this time, he met with Mesume Aghayeva, who played an invaluable role in the life of the artist.

In 1991, the artist entered the Azerbaijan State University of Culture and Arts, where he studied at the Faculty of Industrial Graphics.

As a student, Vugar Ali participated in various exhibitions. His first solo exhibition was held in 1985 at the Palace of Pioneers.

Musical theme takes a special place in the art of Vugar Ali. Through his art, the artist perfectly expressed all richness of jazz music.

His art works were successfully presented at Baku International Jazz Festival (2016).

The exhibition featured the portraits of Azerbaijani and foreign jazzmen of different generations - Emma Fitzgerald, Louis Armstrong, Rafig Babayev, Parviz Rustambayov, Vagif Mustafazade, ?sfar Sarabskiy and others.

His next exhibition "The Rhythms of Colors" displayed more than 50 paintings inspired by jazz music. The event took place at Baku Museum Center, bringing together public and art figures.

Moreover, Vugar Ali is currently teaching at the Azerbaijan State University of Culture and Arts.

Presently, the artist is working on new paintings. He plans to further delight art lovers with his colorful art works.



