Azerbaijan to mark International Jazz Day

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

International Jazz Day is celebrated on April 30 with a series of spectacular events around the world.

The idea came from jazz pianist and UNESCO Goodwill Ambassador Herbie Hancock.

The Day was declared by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization in 2011.

Each year on April 30th, Azerbaijan celebrates this tribute to jazz music and its great role in uniting people across the globe.

On this day, Heydar Aliyev Foundation and Baku International Jazz Festival invite to enjoy a new project “When jazz sounds in empty hall ”.

This project was shot to the music of famous jazz saxophonist Rain Sultanov, with the participation of Honored Artists of Azerbaijan Isfar Sarabski and Ruslan Huseynov in the unique concert hall of the Heydar Aliyev Center.

Earlier, a large-scale gala concert was planned to be held with the participation of Azerbaijani jazz stars and foreign guests. However, the event was postponed amid coronavirus pandemic.

Moreover, the director of Baku International Jazz Festival Leyla Efendiyeva will take part in panel discussions organized as part of World Jazz Day.

Notably, the 9th annual International Jazz Day worldwide celebration will transition to a virtual format for 2020 instead of taking place as previously planned in Cape Town, South Africa and other locations around the world on April 30th.

International Jazz Day 2020 will take place online and be hosted by Herbie Hancock. The day’s centerpiece will be a virtual Global Concert featuring artists from across the globe, streamed live on jazzday.com. The concert will begin at 15h00 US eastern time (19:00 UTC) and will feature performances by Marcus Miller, Lang Lang, Charlie Puth, Cécile McLorin Salvant, John McLaughlin, Dianne Reeves, Dee Dee Bridgewater, Sibongile Khumalo, Alune Wade, John Beasley, Ben Williams, Lizz Wright, John Scofield, Igor Butman, Evgeny Pobozhiy, Youn Sun Nah, A Bu, Jane Monheit, and Joey DeFrancesco, among others.

Leading up to the virtual Global Concert, there will be a free series of educational master classes, children’s activities and discussions via web conference featuring renowned educators and jazz artists, streamed live via jazzday.com.