Azerbaijan State Philharmonic Hall named best in CIS countries

27 April 2020

By Azernews


By Laman Ismayilova

Russia's TurStat has listed Azerbaijan State Philharmonic Society among the best philharmonic halls in the CIS countries. 

The rating is based on  the popularity of philharmonic societies and offers of online concerts.

The list also included the Moscow State Academic Philharmonic Hall, St. Petersburg Academic Philharmonic Society, the Belarusian State Philharmonic, the Kazakh State Philharmonic named, the State Philharmonic of Uzbekistan and the Kyrgyz National Philharmonic.

The Philharmonic Hall is a unique center of classical music, which perfectly unites seven performing groups, including the State Symphony Orchestra, the State Choir Capella, the State Chamber Orchestra, the State Piano Trio, the State String Quartet, the State Folk Song and Dance Ensemble as well as the State Orchestra of Folk Instruments.

Numerous International projects, music festivals, concerts of local and foreign musicians are regularly organized here.

