Absheron summer houses through eyes of national artists

By Azernews





By Laman ?smayilova

Baku Museum Center continues to fascinate art lovers on social networks amid coronavirus pandemic.

The Center has presented a virtual exhibition "Introduction to the world of beauty", inspired by the wonderful atmosphere of summer houses on the Absheron Peninsula

After the coronavirus pandemic forced everyone to stay at home, many people spend time in their summer houses.

"Absheron cottage is more than just a country house with a garden. This is a whole world, a vibrant integral part of the childhood of many generations of the capital's inhabitants. It is an exit "kitchen" for conversations of intelligentsia and a convenient personal workshop for creative people. And, of course, this is a place of unity of man and nature. Many canvases of local artists, including representatives of the Absheron School of painting, are devoted to summer houses in Baku," the message said.

The typical Absheron summer houses were brilliantly reflected on the canvases of such eminent artists as Sattar Bahlulzade, Tair Salahov, Javad Mirjavadov, Rasim Babayev, Kamal Akhmadov and many others.

Beautiful landscapes with Absheron summer houses have a great importance as they are slightly disappearing, being replaced by large villas.

As the famous art critic Ziyadkhan Aliyev has said, " the Absheron School of Painting has come to an end because there is no longer that landscape."



