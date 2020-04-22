Azerbaijani tenor shines on Austrian Radio

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

People`s Artist of Azerbaijan, world-famous opera singer Yusif Eyvazov (tenor) has joined the cultural program "We sing for Austria" broadcast through the Austrian Broadcasting Corporation (ORF).

Initiated by ORF and the Vienna State Opera, the project brought together the world`s most famous opera singers, including Anna Netrebko, Juan Diego Florez, Valentina Naforni?a, Tomasz Konieczny, Elena Maximova, Jonas Kaufmann and Helmut Deutsch.

The musicians delighted the audience with virtual concerts from their homes amid coronavirus pandemic.

Known for his beautiful voice, Yusif Eyvazov is a regular guest at the world’s leading opera houses. His name is included in the book "The Best Tenors of the World".

The unique sound of his voice and his vibrant stage presence allow him to combine an active opera career with numerous concert performances.

The opera singer has appeared on numerous recordings for Deutsche Grammophon including a complete recording of Puccini’s "Manon Lescaut" live from the Salzburg Festival and with his spouse, soprano Anna Netrebko’s on the cross-over album "Romanza". In 2017, Yusif Eyvazov was awarded the title of People’s Artist of Azerbaijan.