Gobustan State Reserve announces art contest

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

Gobustan State Historical and Artistic Reserve invites you to join a contest of handicrafts as part of "My Home is My New Workplace" action, launched by the Azerbaijan Ministry of Culture.

To participate in the competition, send a photo of your handicrafts, indicating your name, surname and contact number to gobustan2020@gmail.com.

First of all, photos of handicrafts will be evaluated at the first stage by a jury consisting of employees of Gobustan State Historical and Artistic Reserve .

The winner will be determined after the end of the quarantine regime. The exhibition and sale of all craft products will be organized as well. The winners will be awarded with the certificates by the Gobustan State Historical and Artistic Reserve.

Gobustan is home to one of the world's largest ancient petroglyphs collections. Settled since the 8th millennium BC, the area contains more than 600,000 distinct paintings, going as far back as 20,000 years to as recent as 5,000 years ago.

The rock paintings dating back to 8 millenniums reflect different hunting scenes, ceremonial and ritual processes of the habitants of these places. Gobustan petroglyphs were repeatedly investigated by the famous Norwegian explorer and adventurer Thor Heyerdahl, who recognized local boats petroglyphs as the oldest known images of pirogue in the world.

Most of the rock engravings depict primitive men, animals, battle-pieces, ritual dances, bullfights, boats with armed oarsmen, warriors with lances in their hands, camel caravans, pictures of sun and stars.

Gobustan was inscribed on the UNESCO World Heritage list in 2007.