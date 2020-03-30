By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

No secret that fairy tales enrich a child's imagination and cultural literacy. Fairy tale characters brilliantly illustrate what the stories are teaching us.

Azerbaijan Ministry of Culture and Soz (Word) literature have launched a joint project for young readers.

As part of the campaign "Evd? qal evd? yarat" (Stay home, create at home), celebrities please little book lovers with Azerbaijani fairy tales on social networks. The project brought together politicians, famous public and art figures.

If you want to join the camping, share your creative activities on Facebook with the hashtag # Evd?QalEvd?Yarat until April 30. The Cultural Ministry and portal "Creative Azerbaijan" will award the authors of the most-liked posts.

Soz (Word) literary project aims to promote works of national poets and writers and increase attention to literature.

The project is important from the point of view of propaganda of Azerbaijani culture. Soz project is headed is famous poetess Nigar Hasanzade.