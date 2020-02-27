Art Tower Gallery to host interdisciplinary lectures

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

Art Tower Gallery invites you to join "Interdisciplinary Lectures" project on March 5.

A series of interdisciplinary lectures on what psychological aspects of personality and time were emphasized by the great world artists. Imagine that Michelangelo, Woody Allen or Beethoven will personally become your psychotherapist!

How can we solve our psychological problems with the help of movies, paintings, music? Why do people not understand the secret of popularity or the high price of some art works?

Visiting exhibitions, watching good films, watching a dance or a concert of classical music are some of the most important things in a person’s life. Sometimes answers are hidden in a masterpiece.There is much more hidden in any art piece than the artist himself or critics even know.

The theme of the first lecture is "Michelangelo. David and the Medici Chapel".

Lectures will be held by psychologist and art lover Vafa Asadova. The lecture lasts 1 hour 30 minutes and is conducted in Russian.

Price: 30 AZN ($18) until March 2 and 45 AZN ($26) after March 2, student ticket - 20 AZN ($12).

For more information, please contact: +99412 4929269

The project is co-organized by Arts Council Azerbaijan (NGO) and Icherisheher State Historical and Architectural Reserve.

Media partners of the event are Azernews.az Trend.az, Day.az, Milli.az.