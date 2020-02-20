World-famous musician to perform in Baku

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

World-famous musician Andru Donalds will perform at Electra Events Hall on March 15.

One the most extraordinary musicians of the planet, whose voice was behind Enigma band's songs, will delight the audience with wonderful music.

The Jamaican musician had a hit single in America in 1995 with Mishale, which reached No. 38 on the Billboard Hot 100.

His musical style ranges from pop, rock and roll, to reggae and ballads. His influences include The Beatles, Prince, Bob Marley, Queen, Michael Jackson & Black Uhuru.

Since 1999, he has been one of the lead singers in Enigma, Cretu's music project which has sold over 50 million records worldwide, received more than 100 platinum and gold awards.

Founded in 1980’s by a German producer Michael Cretu, Enigma project thrilled millions of listeners with unique sounds. The band brilliantly mixes various music styles. Enigma's first album "MCMXC a.D." was sold 12 million units alone.

Enigma followed "MCMXC a.D."with a series of albums that involved several musicians and producers working with Cretu. The first was "The Cross of Changes", which incorporated tribal and ethnic influences, followed by "Le Roi est mort, vive le Roi!".















