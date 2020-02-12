World Beauty Congress Top 5 announced

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

World Beauty Congress (WBC) has announced the winners of Most Fashionable Award.

As the President of the World Beauty Congress (WBC) and Director General of the Azerbaijan Fashion Association Zamir Huseynov stressed, the main goal of the project is to discover personalities who have achieved success in various fields and can share their experience with others, Trend Life reported.

Most Fashionable Awards is an international prize that features more than 80 nominations.

The prize unites professionals from various fields and makes it possible to exchange knowledge and grow your business.

The semi-finals have already been held in Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan, and now have started in Israel and the Balkans.

In Azerbaijan, the winners were awarded in 88 nominations. The choice of the Top 5 in each nomination were determined according to the results of online voting and decision of jury members.

The five best nominees, who won a large number of votes, went on stage to take part in the award ceremony.

Public and cultural figures, media representatives, including Trend News Agency's correspondent Vugar Imanov were among the Top 5 nominees. The gala evening was followed by a stunning fashion show.

Most Fashionable Awards final voting will last until March 1. The final night will take place in Romanian Opera Timisoara on April 22.

The three-day event includes a 6-hour gala dinner, where all participants will meet experts in their field and representatives of other nominations.

Media partners of the event are Azernews.az, Trend.az, Day.az and Milli.az.







