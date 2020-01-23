Baku-Moscow-Dialogue of Cultures to be held in country

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

Baku-Moscow-Dialogue of Cultures conference will be held in Baku on January 23-25.

The event is co-organized by the Azerbaijan Ministry of Culture, Moscow Government and TASS News Agency, Trend Life reported.

The conference aims at strengthening ties and developing cooperation between Azerbaijan and Russia.

A round table on the theme "Dialogue of cultures - the basis of dialogue of peoples" will be held as part of the project. Moreover, a photo exhibition of prominent representatives of both countries will open its doors to visitors.

The photo exhibition is jointly organized by the TASS News agency and the Azerbaijan State News Agency.

The books "Formula of Power" and "Formula of Life" by the First Deputy General Director of the TASS News Agency, Honored Journalist of Russia Mikhail Guzman will be also presented at the conference.

The event will be attended by government officials, ministers, senior officials and businessmen, cultural, educational and scientific figures, as well as media representatives from both countries.