Young models shine on catwalk

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

Fascinating fashion show has been held in Baku. The event was organized by Art Production to mark the World Azerbaijanis Solidarity Day and the New Year, Trend Life reported.

The fashion show featured young models and their mothers in stunning dresses. The winners of the catwalk contest were chosen by Honored Art Worker Samira Aliyeva, honored Artists Husniya Murvetova and Elza Seidjahan, composer Maryam Alibayli and artist Ilgar Akbarov.

Among girls, the first place went to Fidan Novruzlu, Havva Azayeva was placed second, while Nilay Aliyeva ranked third.

Karim Karimzade was named best model among boys. Emil Aliyev took the second place, while Javid Nazaraliev was third.

Young models and their family members were awarded with diplomas and valuable prizes.

Media partners of the event are Azernews.az, Trend.az, Day.az, Milli.az.







