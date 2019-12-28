"Nasimi Passion" mesmerizes audience

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

Marvelous performance has been presented in honor of the 650th anniversary of the great Azerbaijani poet Imadaddin Nasimi and the Year of Nasimi in Azerbaijan.

The Minister of Culture Abulfas Garayev, prominent public and art figures were among the guests of the event.

The performance was created on the basis of the work "Passion Nasimi" by the chairman of the Azerbaijani Composers' Union, People’s Artist Firangiz Alizadeh.

"Nasimi Passion" has already been recorded and sold out in many countries. Many listeners still remember its successful world premiere in Amsterdam.

The new performance, which is a project of the Culture Ministry, was staged by the Russian choreographer Edvald Smirnov together with his counterpart famous national choreographer Jeyhun Gubadov.

The project brought together the Azerbaijan State Symphony Orchestra, the State Choir, the Fikrat Amirov State Song and Dance Ensemble as well as the winners of "Nasimi poetry" contest

The musical director and conductor of the performance was People's Artist, Professor Fakhraddin Karimov, choirmaster-artistic director of the Azerbaijan State Choir, People's Artist Gulbaji Imanova, costume and sketch Designer - Nazim Yunusov.

The role of Nasimi was played by the young soloist of the Azerbaijan State Academic Opera and Ballet Theater, Taleh Yakhyayev, who brilliantly demonstrated his vocal range. The performance totally captivated the audience.

Seyyid Imadeddin Nasimi was a great Azerbaijani poet and eminent figure in the poetry and philosophical thought of the Orient. He was the founder of the school of philosophical poetry in the Azerbaijani language.

The poet created myriads of works in Azerbaijani, Persian and Arabic. The poet wrote about 300 poems, including ghazals, gasidas ("lyrics"), and rubais (quatrains). Nasimi’s Turkic Divan is considered his most important work, which contains 250-300 ghazals and more than 150 rubais.

His poetry is rooted in the social, political and cultural development of the countries of the Near and Middle East, and especially of his homeland, Azerbaijan.

After his death, Nasimi's works continued to exercise a great influence on many Turkic language poets such as Fuzuli (1483–1556), Khatai (1487–1524).

In connection with the 650th anniversary of the great Azerbaijani poet, President Ilham Aliyev declared 2019 the Year of Nasimi. Numerous scientific institutions, cultural centers, institutions and organizations are holding a series of events dedicated to the poet.

The Nasimi Festival of Poetry, Arts, and Spirituality was held for the second time from September 28 to October 1, 2019 in the country. The festival was organized by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation with the support of the Ministry of Culture.

