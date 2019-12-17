Zima 2019 wraps up with spectacular concert

By Azernews

By Laman Ismayilova

Zima 2019 Kids Music Festival has comes to an end. A gala concert of the festival took place in the Heydar Aliyev Palace, bringing together local and foreign musicians.

Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation Leyla Aliyeva attended the event.

About 110 children applied this year to participate in the festival. The organizing committee chose 20 best performers among them.

The concert was hosted by young talents Rufat Mammadov and Suel Heybatova, well known from the previous festivals.

Before the concert, the performers walked a red carpet and shared their impressions of the festival.

The audience then enjoyed a spectacular concert with participation of local singers People’s Artist Aygun Kazymova, Jalal Bashirli, Sevda Alakbarzade, Fakhriyya Aliyeva and so on.

Representatives of Turkey, Ukraine, Georgia, Kazakhstan, France and the Great Britain also performed at the concert. The festival was welcomed with great interest.

In conclusion, all participants were awarded special diplomas and souvenirs.

The evening was organized with the support of the Culture Ministry and Beat Group Company and the Culture Ministry.

Zima International Kids Music Festival is not a competition, but only a song festival - prizes are not awarded to the participants of this musical project, each young performer is awarded a diploma.

The festival participants have already successfully performed at various prestigious international competitions.

For example, Zima-2017 participants became winners of the international music television contest "Vo Ves Golos". Rustam Karimov also excelled - he won a special prize at the San-Remo Junior 2017, while Alexander Zazarashvili, a participant of Zima-2018, became the winner of "The Voice Kids" in Ukraine.







