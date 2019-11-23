Int'l Biennial of Contemporary Art opens in Baku

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

The 6th International Biennial of Contemporary Art "Aluminum" has solemnly opened at Baku Museum Center.

The art event has been held in Baku every two years since 2003 and brings together art connoisseurs from all over the world.

Speaking at the event, Culture Minister Abulfas Garayev stressed the importance of the Biennale held for the sixth time, Trend Life reported.

He stressed that about 40 foreign artists from 17 countries joined the art project. Some 30 national artists are taking part in the biennial.

"I’m glad that the interest in contemporary art is growing in Baku. This tradition has been already formed. The Heydar Aliyev Foundation, the YARAT Contemporary Art Space are doing a lot of work, implementing projects, " Garayev said.

It was noted that various events and exhibitions would be organized within five days. The theme of this year's biennale is related to self-knowledge.

The strategic objectives of the biennale include the development of contemporary art, as well as the unification of innovations and trends in the field of contemporary art in foreign countries and Azerbaijan, in order to create interaction among artists.

Chairman of the Azerbaijan Union of Artists, People's Artist Farhad Khalilov noted that the Biennale is an excellent platform for artists to meet and carry out a creative exchange, and the project also plays a role in the exchange of experience between artists.

Askar Alakbarov, head of the Icherisheher State Historical-Architectural Reserve, stressed that holding international events in the country is important from the point of view of promoting national culture in the world.

Next, the participants got acquainted with the exposition. The works of artists were highly appreciated by the viewers.

The project is co-organized by the Ministry of Culture and the Azerbaijan Union of Artists in accordance with the "Cultural concept of Azerbaijan", aimed at the promotion and development of contemporary art.

A series of exhibitions are organized in the Shirvanshah's Palace , Baku Museum Center, Vajiha Samadova Exhibition Hall, Icherisheher Contemporary Art Centre, "1969 Gallery" and Gala State Historical Ethnographic Reserve.

The 6th International Biennial of Contemporary Art "Aluminum" will last until November 25.








