Azerbaijani opera singer receives Commonwealth of Debuts award

19 November 2019 [11:27] - TODAY.AZ

By Laman Ismayilova

Famous opera singer Afag Abbasova has been presented with the Commonwealth of Debuts award.

Famous for her beautiful voice, she is considered to be one of the national opera singers.

The opera star is known for her wonderful range and effortless sound. She is a leading soloist of the Azerbaijan State Academic Opera and Ballet Theater, Honored Artist of Azerbaijan.

The prize will be awarded to eight cultural figures of the Commonwealth countries, whose creative achievements have made a significant contribution to the development and popularization of various art forms.

The award ceremony will be held on December 9 in Brest, the CIS Capital of Culture 2019.

The prize will be awarded based on the results of 2018, which was proclaimed in the CIS as the Year of Culture.

The Commonwealth of Debuts award was established by the CIS Council for Humanitarian Cooperation and the  Interstate Humanitarian Cooperation Fund  in 2008.

The prize is awarded annually to poets, doctors, teachers, scientists, conservationists, athletes, etc. (up to 35 years old).

