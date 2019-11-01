National artist to reveal harmony of secrets

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

Art Tower Gallery will host an exhibition of young talented artist Zohrab Salamzadeh on November 19-23.

Salamzadeh's paintings are inspired by history and religion.

"Sufism is a mystical movement of Islam, which is surrounded by secrets. The more I get carried away with it, the more interesting subjects I find, which I translate on canvas," he added.

There are several themes that the artist most often displays. Icherisheher, the oldest part of Baku city is one of them.

"There are several themes that I display in my paintings most often. These are Icherisheher, without which I can’t imagine my existence; jinns [genies] who live parallel with us and whom people do not take seriously or treat disrespectfully, although they are the same equal inhabitants of our land; and dervishes who combine these all together. Their philosophy, the lifestyle and love that they have been spreading for many centuries, had a significant impact on our culture and worldview. This is an exhibition in which I want to show you the attitude of dervishes to harmony itself, peace and love that they preached," the artist said.

Zohrab Salamzadeh was born in Baku on November 19, 1992 in the family of an engineer. He is a graduate of the Azerbaijan State Art College (2013) and the Azerbaijan State Academy of Arts (2017). The artist has repeatedly participated in group exhibitions.

The exhibition "Harmony of Secrets" is co-organized by Icherisheher State Historical and Architectural Reserve and Arts Council Azerbaijan (NGO).

Media partners of the event are Azernews.az, Trend.az, Day.az, Milli.az.

Arts Council Azerbaijan is an international and independent art platform. The organization is the head of the International Arts Council Network operating in different countries around the world. It was created by Dadash Mammadov in 2006.

The main purpose of the organization is to promote Azerbaijani culture and art.

Many projects have been operating for many years under the auspices of the organization. Among them are Art Gazette, Production Studio, Azerbaijan Animation Museum named after Nazim Mammadov, Art School Drawing School, "Under open air" plein air, Art Residence, and Youth Network.

