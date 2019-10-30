Norwegian musicians shine at Baku Jazz Festival 2019

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

Norwegian Trygve Seim Quartet has delighted music lovers with marvelous concert at Baku Jazz Festival 2019.

The music and atmosphere of the concert was memorable. The audience enjoyed every minute of each of their music compositions.

The quartet includes Trygve Seims (saxophone)Kristian Randalu (piano) Mats Eilertsen (bass) and Markku Ounaskari (drums).

Trygve Seim, acclaimed jazz musician and composer, started to play the saxophone in 1985 after hearing Jan Garbarek's CD Eventyr.

Trygve Seims released 22 CDs on the prestigious German record label ECM Records. His debut album, "Different Rivers", received the German Critics Award (2001) in nomination Jahrespreis - Presi der Deuchten Schallplattenkritik.

Seim is a musician who constantly finds new ways of expressing himself. He has worked with both small and big ensembles.

The musician successfully performed around the world. Currently, Trygve Seims is touring with his new ensemble that includes seven wind instruments, accordion, cello and drums.

Baku Jazz Festival 2019 was held in Azerbaijani capital on October 18-27. The festival brought together musicians from Azerbaijan, Turkey, Hungary, Poland, Sweden, etc.

The festival offered a wide range of music styles and trends: avant-garde, traditional classics, ethno-programs, and symphonic jazz.

Baku Jazz Festival operated in several venues: Landmark Business Center, International Mugham Center, Musical Comedy Theater, Chamber and Organ Music Hall (Kirche).

The highlight of jazz festival was the midnight jam session. Baku Jazz Festival also supported these world festival traditions, rooted in the jazz composition "Round Midnight", must-know for jazz lovers.

Baku Jazz Festival has been held since 2005 and has proven itself as one of the biggest cultural events in Baku for more than a decade.

Baku Jazz Festival and related advertisement are broadcasted in Euronews TV channel. In 2006, it was included in the list of the top biggest jazz festivals worldwide.

Since 2017, the festival joins the Europe Jazz Network. Baku Jazz Festival is also a member of UNESCO International Jazz Day Celebration.

